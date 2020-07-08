iOS 14 may have QR codes for Apple Pay services

Tech giant Apple’s most-awaited iOS 14 may let users pay for items and services by scanning QR codes that would activate Apple Pay. This will also push further the company’s digital payment platform.

Apple has released the second developer beta of iOS 14 with some small changes across the system. And 9to5Mac found references to as-yet-unannounced feature in the upcoming iOS 14 developer beta.

The report stated that it was not able to find evidence to corroborate its speculation. However, it did find an image that appears to be instructing the user about how to use the new feature.

9to5Mac noted that it found the code for the feature in a public system API, which may indicate third-party apps could also let you scan QR codes to make purchases using Apple Pay.

iOS 14 is still only available as a developer beta. The company regularly experiments with features in its upcoming software right up until it is released to the public.

The feature has not been officially announced yet, and may not be incorporated with the final release, which is scheduled for later this year.