iQuippo brings Kobelco’s equipment on its platform

iQuippo, a digital marketplace for infrastructure equipment (www.iquippo.com), has announced a strategic partnership with Kobelco Construction Equipment India, to market and sell construction and mining equipment manufactured by the OEM on its platform.

This arrangement will allow customers of iQuippo to choose from a wide range of equipment manufactured by Kobelco, avail finance from financial institutions for purchase of those equipment, negotiate rates online and receive real-time offers that are customised according to their financing needs.

The partnership will enable Kobelco to showcase its entire portfolio of products, including all the variants of construction and mining equipment, to more than 90,000 customers of iQuippo. The programme will significantly enhance Kobelco’s reach and allow it to monitor leads of potential customers through the entire lifecycle using the iQuippo platform.

Digital transformation

Anant Raj Kanoria, CEO, iQuippo, in a statement said: “This partnership will be a vital step for the digital transformation in the construction equipment industry, as a lot of services will be available to the customers online and they would be able to interact with the Kobelco dealers digitally rather than visiting the dealership points physically. This will enable the entire Kobelco dealership to offer more services through our platform and it will also assist them in managing customer relationships online.”

Koji Nakagawa, MD and CEO, Kobelco Construction Equipment India, said: “Kobelco brand is well known for its high-end technologically advanced excavators. Our recent new initiatives to provide high-end solutions to infra and mining applications has been well accepted by Indian customers. This new agreement with iQuippo is made in this direction to reach out to all potential customers across India and offer our product solutions along with the funding options provided by iQuippo through their digital platform.”

iQuippo is a Kanoria Foundation initiative and a digital marketplace for construction equipment, machinery and services.