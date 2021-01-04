Companies

IT department raids Zee Group’s office

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 04, 2021 Published on January 04, 2021

The Income Tax department has raided the office of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

“The officials from the tax department have visited the offices of the company with certain queries. The concerned officials of the company are providing all the required information and extending complete co-operation,” said a spokesperson at Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

The company also claimed that it was a survey and not a raid. It did not offer more details on the matter.

