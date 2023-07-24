ITC Ltd’s board of directors, on Monday, accorded in-principle approval to the demerger of its hotels business under a scheme of arrangement; with the company holding a stake of about 40 per cent in the new entity and the balance shareholding of about 60 per cent to be held directly by its shareholders proportionate to their shareholding in the company.

The proposed reorganisation would ensure the continued interest of ITC in the hospitality business, provide long-term stability and strategic support to the new entity in its pursuit of accelerating growth and sustained value creation, as also enable leveraging of cross synergies between the company and the new entity, the company said in a press statement.

At its meeting on Monday, the company’s board evaluated and discussed various alternative structures for the hotel’s business towards crafting the next growth horizon and enhancing value creation for all stakeholders. It noted that the hotels business has “matured over the years” and is well poised to chart its growth path as a separate entity in the fast-growing hospitality industry with a sharper focus on the business and an optimal capital structure whilst continuing to leverage ITC’s institutional strengths, brand equity and goodwill.

The demerger will help the new entity attract appropriate investors and strategic partners/ collaborations whose investment strategies and risk profiles align more sharply with the hospitality industry, the release said.

In addition, it will unlock the value of the hotel’s business for the company’s shareholders by providing them with a direct stake in the new entity and an independent market-driven valuation thereof. This move by the company also reinforces the sharper capital allocation strategy in recent years, manifesting in the pivot to the ‘asset-right’ strategy in the hotel business.

ITC scrip was trading 2.75 per cent lower at Rs 476.40 on the BSE on Monday.

“The proposed demerger of the hotels business is testament to the company’s commitment to creating sustained value for stakeholders. Creation of a hospitality focused entity will engender the next horizon of growth and value creation by harnessing the exciting opportunities in the Indian hospitality industry. In the proposed reorganisation, both ITC and the new entity will continue to benefit from institutional synergies,” Sanjiv Puri, ITC chairman, said in the statement.

Details of the proposed reorganisation, including the scheme of arrangement, would be placed for board approval at its meeting to be convened on August 14. The board has also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, to be named ITC Hotels Ltd or such other name as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to progress the proposed reorganisation.

Over the last two decades, ITC’s hotels business has scaled up significantly in room inventory, revenue and profits. It currently has over 120 hotels and 11,600 keys across over 70 locations. Having achieved considerable scale and market standing, the business in 2017 pivoted to an ‘asset-right’ strategy which envisages a substantial part of incremental room additions to accrue through management contracts.

After two years of pandemic-led disruptions, the Indian hospitality industry has bounced back strongly with significant room rate and occupancy improvement. ITC’s hotels business has also emerged stronger, delivered growth and margin expansion in FY-23, and is well poised to sustain the growth momentum, the release said.