ITC earns ₹4,673 crore in forex in FY19

Diversified group ITC’s forex earning in FY19 increased 11.55 per cent to ₹4,673 crore, mainly on account of exports of agri-commodities.

In the past 10 years, the firm has earned “nearly $7.2 billion, of which agri-exports constituted 56 per cent”, ITC said in its annual report for FY19. “During the financial year 2018-19, your company and its subsidiaries earned ₹4,673 crore in foreign exchange. The direct foreign exchange earned by your company amounted to ₹3,828 crore, mainly on account of exports of agri-commodities,” ITC Chairman & MD Sanjiv Puri said in the report.