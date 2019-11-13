ITC to pick up 33.42% stake in vending machine maker Delectable

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
FMCG maker ITC Ltd will pick up a 33.42 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based start-up Delectable Technologies Pvt Ltd, a vending machine maker. The all-cash deal will see ITC pay “a maximum of ₹7.50 crore in four tranches over a period of 12 months”.
According to stock market notification, the acquisition is subject to completion of agreed conditions precedent and milestones.
“ITC has agreed to acquire in four tranches up to 33.42 per cent of the share capital of Delectable on a fully diluted basis,” it said.
Delectable is engaged in fabricating vending machines and app-based sale of FMCG products through such machines. The company had a net worth of ₹1.48 crore as on March 31, 2019. It had a turnover of ₹69.15 lakh in FY19.
Market sources say the acquisition is expected to strengthen presence of ITC’s FMCG products in the emerging distribution channel of vending machines. In fact, the move will help ITC explore on-the-go distribution channels.
The ITC stock closed at ₹253.95, down by 2.08 per cent, at the BSE, on Wednesday.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The government and the RBI should work together to get the lending cycle back on track
The 5 plans listed here are a starting point for insurance but it is recommended that people go for ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...