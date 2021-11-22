Companies

IVRCL sale: Liquidator seeks EoI from prospective bidders

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 22, 2021

Third e-auction is scheduled for December 15, 2021

Sutanu Sinha, Liquidator, IVRCL Limited, appointed by the NCLT, has invited Expression of Interest from prospective bidders for the purpose of submission of bid in respect of the sale of IVRCL Limited as a going concern under the insolvency rules.

IBC resolutions delayed, but still a blessing

“The Third E-Auction is scheduled on December 15, 2021. The qualified bidders who meet the Pre-Bid Qualifications and Eligibility Criteria can participate in the Third E-Auction, by bidding for at least the Reserve Price, i.e., ₹1,200 crore,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Published on November 22, 2021

