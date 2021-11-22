IVRCL sale: Liquidator seeks EoI from prospective bidders

Sutanu Sinha, Liquidator, IVRCL Limited, appointed by the NCLT, has invited Expression of Interest from prospective bidders for the purpose of submission of bid in respect of the sale of IVRCL Limited as a going concern under the insolvency rules.

“The Third E-Auction is scheduled on December 15, 2021. The qualified bidders who meet the Pre-Bid Qualifications and Eligibility Criteria can participate in the Third E-Auction, by bidding for at least the Reserve Price, i.e., ₹1,200 crore,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.