ixigo invests in gogoBus

Artificial Intelligence-based travel app ixigo has invested an undisclosed amount in New Delhi-based smart bus platform, gogoBus.
The investment is part of gogoBus’s first round of funding, alongside angel investors such as Rajesh Sawhney (Innerchef co-founder and CEO) and Abhishek Sharma (Dineout COO).
With this investment, gogoBus has launched operations on multiple routes in North India and will be expanding its product and technology team, the company said in a statement.
“Despite buses being the most popular means of inter-city transport in the country, the market is highly fragmented and non-standardised, with many pain-points worth solving in this segment. Generally, travellers end up planning a last-minute inter-city bus trip due to lack of availability of trains and high flight fares. gogoBus allows people to do so in a smart and affordable manner,” ixigo co-founder and CEO Aloke Bajpai said.
Launched in 2007, ixigo is an AI-based travel app with a user base of over 17 crore travellers. gogoBus was co-founded by Amit Gupta (ex-core team member at Shuttl) and Avinash Singh Bagri (ex-founder Trip Scanners).
