JioSaavn unveils new podcast line-up; expands its original content portfolio

JioSaavn, an Indian online music streaming service and digital distributor of Bollywood, is all set to release its new podcast line-up that marks six additions to a growing portfolio of programs and podcasts.

The audio streaming platform mentioned that the suite of new programming covers a wide range of relatable topics, including parenting, storytelling & culture, lifestyle & health, and film & TV.

The original audio shows that will get launched on JioSaavn in the first half of the year include Raising Parents, She Warriors – New York City, and Talking Brits in Bom Part 2.

Recently released podcasts, Millennial Kavi and Film City launched earlier in the year and were well-received. While another music chat show -- Talking Music -- continues for the third consecutive year, the company said.

Kirthi Shetty, AVP - Creative Production at JioSaavn said, “Podcasting might have been novel for India in 2016 -- when JioSaavn first forayed into the category -- but today it is a household staple for entertainment and information. As we continue to expand our catalog beyond music, we aim to bring quality original programs to our users that are smart, culturally relevant and compelling.”

She further informed the length of these shows is less than 20 minutes, and most of them are available in both Hindi and English. “We are confident that these shows will resonate with our growing audience of urban Indian millennials,” she added.

The new lineup includes -

Raising parents

In Raising Parents, Mansi Zaveri, the founder of leading parenting website and app Kids Stop Press, discusses the trials and tribulations of parenthood with experts, doctors, and celebrity parents. This podcast is dedicated to new parents who are navigating the pangs and delights of early childcare.

She Warriors

Attorney and entrepreneurial coach Megha Bhouraskar will host the podcast --“She Warriors.

She will interview and highlights some of the brightest female minds in New York City’s fierce business and innovation spaces.

Talking Brits in Bom Part 2

Danny Sura and Krishna Khunti hosted show will have its second season. In this show, NRIs give tips, tricks, and a fresh perspective on living in India.