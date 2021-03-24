Companies

JK Cement launches premium Italian wood coatings

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 24, 2021

The company has collaboration with Sivam Coatings

JK Cement has launched JKC Wood Amore - a range of premium Italian wood finishes. The company has collaborated with Italian wood coatings and finishes pioneer-- Sivam Coatings.

The company expects its strong brand presence in the white cement and wall putty segments will help it to carve a space for JKC Wood Amore in the market.

JKC Wood Amore brings a range of polyurethane products ensuring good finish, appealing aesthetics and higher durability for wood surfaces that is best suited for interiors.

The polyurethane range of products come in over 2,000 colours options in PU Matt and Gloss finishes.

Niranjan Mishra, Business Head, JK White Cement said with the JKC Wood Amore product and colour excellence centre in Gurgaon, the product is currently being launched in a phased manner and is already available in some key markets of Northern India with an ambition of expanding the footprint of this business Pan-India by 2022.

The brand will further launch a polyester, water-based and special effects range of finishes in the near future, he added.

Nitish Chopra, Head- Brand & Strategy said the company has tried its best to address the needs and expectations of key stakeholders including applicators, contractors, architects and the channel network in order to have a holistic strategy in place.

Published on March 24, 2021

branding and design
JK CEMENT
