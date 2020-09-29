JLSR Wellness unveils Smart Oxygen Generator

JLSR Wellness has unveiled an innovative AI & ML- and IoT-configured pure and fresh oxygen generator, Urb.Ox, here on Monday.

This Oxygen Generator is based on the technology developed by NASA for its critical space missions. It was further finetuned after intense research at the company’s R&D Labs in India, to suit commercial and residential needs with a sleek and user-friendly design and interface.

This ‘Made in India’ product from women enterpreneurs has approvals from internationally acclaimed certifications, including RoHS of European Union’s Directive 2002/95/EC, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015.

Urb.Ox is being offered in three models to address the varying needs. It’s a Wi-Fi-enabled completely automated all-in-one smart sensible oxygen generator, coupled with Oxygen sensing Air Quality Monitor. The product is integrated with sensors from Europe, which enable delivery of continuous and consistent high-quality Fresh and Pure Oxygen indoors.

“Urban India is reeling under intense air pollution and is increasingly becoming a health hazard. Capital Delhi is the most polluted city in the world and 21 of world’s 30 worst air polluted cities are in this country. These silent killers portend a bigger global crisis than Covid and could adversely impact the health of the population and the world economy in the days to come,” says Vanita Patel, Managing Director, JLSR Wellness.