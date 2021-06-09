JM Financial PE fund invests ₹35 crore in Walko Food

JM Financial Private Equity, the PE fund of diversified financial services group JM Financial, has entered into an agreement to invest ₹35 crore in Pune-based consumer packaged food company, Walko Food Company Pvt Ltd.

The investment, which is in line with the company’s strategy of investing in mid-market space growth firms, would be made from JM Financial India Fund II. This is the eighth investment from Fund II, which has a total corpus of about $100 million.

Walko, which owns the natural ice cream brand ‘NIC’, would be using the funds for its expansion plans and brand-building activities.

“The company is the second-largest natural ice-cream brand in the country, and it had earlier launched a new distribution model of direct-to-consumer, wherein sales are conducted through online aggregators. While the market for ice-cream had declined during the Covid times, Walko Food has doubled its sales on a monthly run-rate basis over the last year,” Darius Pandole, Managing Director and CEO (PE and Equity AIFs) at JM Financial told BusinessLine.

“The funding would be used for growth, mainly to increase manufacturing capacity and spruce up distribution and marketing channels,” he added.

Walko Food operates a manufacturing plant in Pune and retails across 50 cities through multiple sales channels such as food delivery platforms, modern trade, parlours and horeca.

The company was founded by Jeetendra Bhandari, a first generation entrepreneur, who had worked with MNCs such as Coca-Cola and Walmart in the US. In addition to NIC, it recently launched desi kulfi brand ‘Grameen’.

Dexter Capital Advisors (investment banker) and Think Law (legal advisor to JM Financial India Fund II) were the advisers to the deal.

Jeetendra Bhandari, Managing Director at Walko said: “Ice cream per capita consumption in India is very low when compared to G-20 economies and as such it provides long term secular growth opportunity. We see excellent growth potential for NIC and Grameen in the coming years”.

“The domestic ice cream market is large and growing and we believe that there is a long runway of growth banking on low per capita ice cream consumption, food-tech platforms and development of multiple distribution channels and formats,” Pandole added.