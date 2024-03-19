Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, is expanding its long-standing commitment to India and the country’s net zero journey through new strategic initiatives. On the heels of launching the Net Zero Buildings Initiative in partnership with Mahindra Group, the company has also announced the expansion of its third manufacturing facility in the country, located in Pune.

“India’s vibrant economy, skilled workforce, and thriving manufacturing sector have made it an attractive destination for businesses worldwide,” said George Oliver, Chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. “We are thrilled to be a part of this dynamic landscape and excited for what our future holds here. By expanding our presence in Pune, we are strengthening our commitment to serve our customers better and meet their evolving needs,” Oliver added.

During their visit to India from March 6-9, Oliver and Anu Rathninde, President, Asia Pacific of Johnson Controls, engaged with senior public and private sector leaders to discuss strategies to expedite India’s objectives for achieving net zero emissions.

Plant expansion

Johnson Controls’ Pune plant produces air-cooled and water-cooled chillers for wide range of applications, including data centres. With a planned 50 per cent increase in floor space, the plant expansion will allow the company to further develop made-in-India parts and products that support India’s growth in digital technologies. Johnson Controls is also sourcing local supplies wherever possible to expand the plant.

Elaborating on the announcement, Rathninde said, “The expansion of our Pune facility marks an important step in Johnson Controls’ unwavering commitment to sustainability, which is also focused on supporting local growth. Powering the facility with latest sustainability-oriented advancements, we are not just expanding our facility, but also cultivating a cornerstone for eco-conscious manufacturing, thereby solidifying our dedication to environmental stewardship and being a sustainability transformation partner to India.”