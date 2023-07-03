Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (JCH) India Ltd announced the appointment of Sanjay Sudhakaran as new Managing Director, India & South Asia region, effective July 1, 2023.

Sudhakaran will succeed Gurmeet Singh, who has stated his intention to pursue other interests and has stepped down as Chairman and Managing Director on June 30. He will remain as Senior Advisor to JCH- India until September 30, 2023. “Sanjay and Gurmeet will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.” the company added.

. “I will drive profitable growth, with a focus on gaining market share, improving profitability, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

He began his career with Carrier Corporation in 1993 and was the Regional Director for ASEAN and Indiawhen he left in 2011. He also served as the Country Head and Managing Director of Carrier Commercial Refrigeration. He previously worked for United Technologies as Managing Director, Buildings and Industrial solutions and for Otis Elevator as Senior Director, Asia Pacific, Mergers and Acquisitions, Sales and Marketing before joining Schneider Electric in 2019.

Sudhakaran was serving as the Managing Director and CEO of Schneider Electric Infrastructure India since 2021.