JSPL appoints Vidya Ratan Sharma as MD

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 16, 2019 Published on August 16, 2019

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL)

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Friday said Vidya Ratan Sharma has been appointed as its Managing Director.

He has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from August 14, 2019, JSPL said in a statement. “Prior to joining JSPL, he was Group CEO of Abul Khair Group and managed its steel, power, cement and mining business,” it said.

Sharma, a graduate in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA, holds over 35 years of experience in steel industry, and has worked with companies like Ispat Industries, Bhushan Group, Socialist Steel Ltd, Lloyd Steel Group and Arrasate Steel Spain, the statement added.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
