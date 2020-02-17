JSW Energy acquires GMR Kamalanga Energy for ₹5,321 crore

JSW Energy Limited has acquired GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd for ₹5,321 crore.

GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd is a subsidirary of GMR Energy Ltd and operates a 1,050 MW thermal power plant in Odisha

Post-acquisition, the total installed power generation capacity of JSW Eneregy will increase to 5,609 MW. This will expand the company’s presence in the eastern region of the country and further diversify its fuel mix and offtake arrangements.