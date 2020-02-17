Companies

JSW Energy acquires GMR Kamalanga Energy for ₹5,321 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

JSW Energy Limited has acquired GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd for ₹5,321 crore.

GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd is a subsidirary of GMR Energy Ltd and operates a 1,050 MW thermal power plant in Odisha

Post-acquisition, the total installed power generation capacity of JSW Eneregy will increase to 5,609 MW. This will expand the company’s presence in the eastern region of the country and further diversify its fuel mix and offtake arrangements.

Published on February 17, 2020
merger, acquisition and takeover
JSW Energy Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Over 3,000 MW Indian solar projects face the coronavirus heat