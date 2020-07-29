JSW Energy acquires GMR’s Odisha thermal power plant for ₹5,321 crore

JSW Energy Limited has signed a deal with with GMR Energy Limited for acquiring 100 per cent stake in GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd for ₹5,321 crore.

The two sides had entered into negotiations in October 2019. GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd owns and operates a 1,050-MW (3x350 MW) thermal power plant in Odisha.

Post-acquisition, the total installed power generation capacity of JSW Energy will increase to 5,609 MW. This will expand the Company’s presence in the Eastern region of the country and further diversify its fuel mix and offtake arrangements.