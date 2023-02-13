JSW Steel plans to increase its capacity by 10 mtpa to 42 mtpa in April as it expects demand picking up further in the coming months given the government’s thrust on infrastructure investment.

Seshagiri Rao, Joint Managing Director, JSW Steel told businessline that the company will firm up plans for the next round of capacity expansion by 10 mtpa in April as most of the current planned additions are nearing completion in this fiscal.

Read more: JSW Steel output up 15% on Dolvi ramp up

The next round of expansion will mostly be brownfield at the recently acquired assets except for the greenfield integrated steel plant at Odisha, he added.

The Odisha’s project will come in a modular manner with diligently allocated capex over a period of time, said Rao.

Asked about the sharp rise in the debt level, he said it is not at all a concern and is well under control with higher revenue from the current enhanced capacity.

Moreover, he said, of the overall debt (of ₹69,000 crore) about ₹3,500 crore is due to currency revaluation which will get normalised in coming quarters.