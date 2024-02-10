JSW Group plans to invest Rs 40,000 crore in its Electric Vehicles and component manufacturing projects in Cuttack and Paradip. Both the projects are expected to create over 11,000 new jobs in the state.

In an investment plan to be made in phases, JSW Group will set up an EV and EV Battery Manufacturing Project at Naraj, Cuttack, with an investment of Rs 25,000 crore. The group will use the most advanced technology in the battery manufacturing project with capacity of 50 GWH and will be the world’s largest single location project in the sector. It will cater to both mobility and energy storage systems.

The company will also set-up an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) plant for electric vehicles and components in the same integrated complex. Electric Vehicle and battery manufacturing will generate employment for over 4,000 people.

In the third phase, the Group will invest Rs 15,000 crore for setting up an EV components manufacturing complex with Copper and Lithium smelters at Paradip. The project will generate employment for over 7,000 people.

The vehicle component plant will have the capacity to cater to 1 lakh commercial e-vehicles per annum and 3 lakh passenger electric cars, besides auto-components like e-Power train and other components through strategic suppliers and vendors, said the company.

The copper smelter will be of 1-mtpa, besides a lithium Ion capacity of 60,000 tpa. This apart, an R&D centre will also be set up to adopt newer technology in manufacturing, it said.

Late last year, JSW Group acquired 35 per cent stake in the joint venture with China’s state-owned SAIC Motor Corporation for Rs 2,800 crore. SAIC Motor will transfer its ownership in MG Motor India to the new company, which will be operated by the joint venture partners.

MG Motor sells SUVs under the Hector, Gloster, and Astor brands and the ZS EV and Comet EV models of electric vehicles. It has just over one per cent market share in the country and has sold over two lakh cars in India.

The joint venture company plans to increase local sourcing, improve charging infrastructure, expand production capacity and introduce new models focussing on green mobility.

JSW Steel, a group company, is one of the largest suppliers of high-strength steel and advanced high-end steel products for its automotive segments in India.

