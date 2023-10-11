Julius Baer, a Swiss Wealth Management Group, has elevated Rahul Malhotra, Global India head, to the group’s newly restructured Executive Board. He is set to assume this role at the start of 2024.

Currently, Malhotra holds responsibility for Julius Baer’s global India franchise, covering both onshore and non-resident Indians, in addition to overseeing operations in Japan and serving Asian clients from Switzerland and Japan.

He joined Julius Baer in 2021, having previously served as the head of South-East Asia for the regional private banking business at JP Morgan. His professional background also includes roles at Merrill Lynch and Citigroup.

In his expanded role as a member of Julius Baer‘s executive board, Malhotra will take on the additional responsibility of overseeing the emerging markets region.

In addition to his existing duties related to the Global India franchise, his remit will now encompass West Asia, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Greece, and Turkey. His primary base of operations will be in Dubai, recognising the country’s pivotal role as a financial hub for these dynamic growth markets.

“I’m excited to be part of this renewed energy and optimism. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams across the new high-growth markets appointed to me,” Malhotra said on his elevation to the Executive Board.

“India has been a significant growth market for Julius Baer. I aim to accelerate our momentum in this critical market and beyond by focusing on our core strengths - holistic advice, client centricity and dedication to service excellence.”