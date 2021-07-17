Just Dial's acquisition will help Reliance Retail tap into the small merchant ecosystem

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Just Dial’s acquisition will help Reliance Retail to gain access to thousands of small businesses which has been one of its core focus areas over the past year.
Reliance Retail aims to expand across cities, and will onboard over one crore merchant partners over the next three years. “The deal with Just Dial will certainly help Reliance in building the merchant base which they are targeting aggressively for the e-commerce and payments stream. They could integrate this further with the Whatsapp ecosystem which they are building along with Facebook,” said Satish Meena, an E-commerce analyst.
Reliance had announced a deal with Facebook last year which will enable Jio's new commerce platform to connect 3 crore kirana stories through WhatsApp to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood.
“The Reliance Retail & Jio Platforms juggernaut continues to make many interesting strategic moves. Investment in one of the earliest e-commerce company Just Dial further adds to the already many pearls in Reliance Retail's string. For Just Dial, it would give an opportunity to move into a much stronger growth trajectory with Reliance as a partner,” said Arvind Singhal, Chairman and Managing Director, Technopak Advisors.
While the new commerce strategy under Jio Mart has predominantly focused on groceries so far, the deal with Just Dial will allow Reliance Retail to expand into other areas. Just Dial has an existing database of 30.4 million listings and its existing consumer traffic is around 129.1 million quarterly unique users.
Harminder Sahni, founder and MD, Wazir Advisors said, “From Reliance’s perspective, it’s very clear that they are looking to grab a larger share of the digital ecosystem. Just Dial, from being yellow pages classifieds, has become a place to search for every need of the users. Just Dial-like companies are willing to get acquired as they will be able to give exit to the investors while ensuring financial security.”
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...