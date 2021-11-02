Jyothy Labs Q2 profit down 27 per cent to ₹44 cr

Green miles to go and promises to keep
Homegrown FMCG firm Jyothy Labs on Tuesday reported 26.87 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at ₹43.97 crore for September quarter 2021-22 as the company faced pressure on margins due to rise in input prices.
It had posted a net profit of ₹60.13 crore in July-September period a year ago.
However, revenue from operations was higher at ₹585.35 crore during the period as against ₹504.49 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
"Due to consistent rise in input prices, there has been a margin pressure which has been partially managed with calibrated price hikes and persistent cost rationalisation measures. We are taking necessary steps to balance between higher volume growth, market share and margins keeping in mind long term benefits for all the stakeholders," said Jyothy Labs in a post earning statement.
Total expenses were at ₹535.58 crore in the quarter as against ₹435.71 crore.
"Our focus on execution to build scale with agility has created value for all our stakeholders. We are consistently achieving higher sales growth resulting in market share gains across categories which will strengthen the organization in the long term," Managing Director M R Jyothy said.
Though Jyothy Labs is facing margin pressure due to high raw material costs in the short-term, it has strategic levers to overcome as its sales growth has been encouraging and affirmative, she added.
Revenue from Fabric Care was at ₹214.14 crore and ₹215.89 crore from dishwashing during the quarter under review.
Household Insecticides segment revenue was at ₹62.75 crore and personal care contributed ₹66.13 crore in July-September this fiscal year.
Revenue from Laundry service was at ₹6.35 crore.
Shares of Jyothy Labs on Tuesday settled at ₹157.50, up by 1.25 per cent on BSE.
