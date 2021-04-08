Kalyan Jewellers reports revenue growth of 60% in Q4 FY21 for India operations

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday said it has witnessed a robust increase in consumer demand and seen revenue growth of nearly 60 per cent in its India operations in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.
In Q4 FY 2021, the company witnessed a robust increase in consumer demand resulting in a revenue growth of approximately 60 per cent for its India operations, compared to the same quarter in the prior year, Kalyan Jewellers said in a quarterly update.
Also read: Kalyan Jewellers makes dull listing, stock slips 13.45%
Revenue growth for the first two months of the quarter (January and February) was approximately 35 per cent, while growth in March was significantly higher, skewed by the loss of sales experienced in the base due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on the gold retailer’s operations in March 2020, it added.
The company said the vast majority of its growth in the recent quarter was same store sales driven, as only two stores were opened during the past one year period.
Kalyan Jewellers said it believes a significant driver of its recent revenue growth momentum in India has been a meaningful shift in consumer demand from the unorganised to the organised segment.
“Our growth in India was broad-based across geographies, although the growth in south India was better than in non-South.
“While we did witness growth in our higher-margin studded product portfolio, the acceleration in demand for our plain gold jewellery products was higher, particularly for our faster-moving, staple, regionally-oriented gold jewellery collections which carry lower making charges,” the company said.
However, Kalyan Jewellers noted that gross margin in the most recent quarter has been adversely impacted.
In the Middle East, Kalyan Jewellers said its business continues to recover from Covid-19-related dislocations as restrictions are gradually being lifted within the markets in which it operates.
“For Q4 FY 2021, our Middle East business witnessed a decline in revenues of approximately 20 per cent over Q4 FY 2020, partially attributable to our decision to close seven of our stores in the region (out of the total base of 37 at the time) during FY 2021,” the company said.
In March 2021, Kalyan Jewellers completed its initial public offering (IPO), raising approximately ₹800 crore.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...