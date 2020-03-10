Karbon Card raises $2 million seed-funding led by angel investors

Bengaluru-based Karbon Card, a fintech company providing corporate cards to Indian start-ups, has raised $2-million seed-funding led by angel investors from India and China.

A corporate card is much like a credit card and is rolled out in partnership with banks to offer financial support to start-ups, Karbon Card said in a statement.

The investors include fintech firm Cred founder Kunal Shah, Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau, and founder of Citrus Pay and Jupiter Jitendra Gupta.

The company plans to use the funds raised for product development, operations and market expansion.

Jitendra Gupta, Founder of Jupiter, said: “I can see first hand that within a short span of a few months, Karbon Card has been embraced by many Indian start-ups. We see massive potential for this sector in India. I am not only an investor in Karbon Card but also an avid user of it.”