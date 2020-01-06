Companies

Karur Vysya Bank CEO resigns

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 06, 2020 Published on January 06, 2020

Karur Vysya Bank on Monday said its Managing Director & CEO PR Seshadri has submitted his resignation citing personal reasons.

“Board of Directors of the Bank in their meeting held on Monday has accepted the resignation of PR Seshadri,” Karur Vysya Bank said in a regulatory filing. He will be “relieved from the services of the Bank at the close of working hours on 31st March 2020 as per his request,” the filing added.

Seshadri, submitted his resignation vide letter dated January 4, 2020 citing personal reasons.

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank were trading at Rs 56.85, down 4.85 per cent on the BSE.

board of directors (appointment and change)
