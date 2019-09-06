Kauvery Hospitals raises ₹140 crore

Kauvery Hospital today announced that it has raised ₹140 crore in equity funding from LGT Lightstone Aspada. In a press statement, the healthcare provider said that the proceeds of the funding will be used to deepen Kauvery’s presence in Tamil Nadu and expand its footprint across South India. “We are looking at adding 12-15 hospitals with an aggregate capacity of 3,000-plus beds to our network over the next 3-5 years with a major focus on South India,” S Chandrakumar, Founder, Executive Chairman, Kauvery Hospitals said in the statement.