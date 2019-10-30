KFC posts strong Q3 growth in India

Quiz
Fast food corporation Yum! Brands Inc on Wednesday said that system sales for its brand KFC grew 19 per cent in India in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Samir Menon, Managing Director, KFC India, said that this was the 12th consecutive quarter of positive system sales growth for India and area countries. “We continue to unlock business potential through new restaurants and expanding our footprint in new cities,” he added. However, Yum! Brands-owned Pizza Hut witnessed a system sales growth of merely 2 per cent in India.
Ankush Tuli, Managing Director, Taco Bell APAC, said: “Taco Bell India had another strong quarter with double digit sales growth. Taco Bell continues to gain significant momentum in India and is on track to be amongst the largest and fastest growing markets for Taco Bell outside of the US.”
Earlier this year, Taco Bell, which is also owned by Yum! Brands, named Burman Hospitality Pvt Ltd as its exclusive national master franchise partner.
