KFC to introduce 3D bioprinting technology to make chicken nuggets

KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has announced that its is launching the development of its 3D bioprinting technology to create chicken meat in cooperation with the 3D Bioprinting Solutions research laboratory in Russia, as per the company’s official release.

KFC calls the concept as the “restaurant of the future”. It mentioned that the idea of ​​crafting the “meat of the future” arose among partners in response to the growing popularity of a healthy lifestyle and nutrition.

The company is launching a new way of making its fast food as it believes that there is a need to develop more environmentally friendly methods of food production.

The project aims to create the world's first laboratory-produced chicken nuggets. They will be as close as possible in both taste and appearance to the original KFC product, while being more environmentally friendly to produce than ordinary meat, it noted.

The American fast-food restaurant chain stated that the final product for testing is already planned for the fall of 2020 in Moscow.

Bioprinting solution

The company explained the solution and said that the 3D Bioprinting Solutions is developing additive bioprinting technology using chicken cells and plant material, allowing it to reproduce the taste and texture of chicken meat almost without involving animals in the process.

KFC assured that it will provide its partner with all of the necessary ingredients, such as breading and spices, “to achieve the signature KFC taste.”

It informed that the cell-based meat products are also more ethical – the production process does not cause any harm to animals.

Speaking about the new solution, Raisa Polyakova, General Manager of KFC Russia & CIS, said in the official release: “Crafted meat products are the next step in the development of our “restaurant of the future” concept. Our experiment in testing 3D bioprinting technology to create chicken products can also help address several looming global problems.”

Polyakova added: “We are glad to contribute to its development and are working to make it available to thousands of people in Russia and, if possible, around the world.”

"3D bioprinting technologies, initially widely recognized in medicine, are nowadays gaining popularity in producing foods such as meat. In the future, the rapid development of such technologies will allow us to make 3D-printed meat products more accessible and we are hoping that the technology created as a result of our cooperation with KFC will help accelerate the launch of cell-based meat products on the market,” said Yusef Khesuani, co-founder and Managing Partner of 3D Bioprinting Solutions.