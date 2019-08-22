Kia Motors launches mid-size SUV Seltos at starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh

Kia Motors launched the mid-sized SUV, Seltos, in India on Thursdayat a price range of Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).The Seltos is BS-VI compliant and is available in both petrol and diesel variants with manual and automatic transmission options.

Seltos marks the debut of the South Korean auto major in India.

“We have put our heart and soul into this product. It is BS-VI compliant and has undergone extensive testing to meet emission norms even with the currently available BS-IV fuel, which makes it future-proof. I am confident that Seltos will redefine the entire mid SUV segment in India,” said Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India.

Seltos is manufactured at the Kia Motors’ plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, which has an annual production capacity of 3,00,000 units. The company said it has received 32,035 bookings for the car, with one out of every five Seltos booked online.

The deliveries of the Seltos will begin on Thursday and bookings will remain open, the company said. The Seltos will be available in its 265 customer touchpoints spread across 160 cities. It can also be purchased online.

Seltos is available in Smartstream 1.4 turbo petrol with a 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT, smartstream 1.5 petrol with 6-speed manual/IVT and 1.5 diesel VGT with 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic.

With an aim to ease the buying process, Kia has partnered with eight banks in the country. “To add more comfort to the buying process for the customer, the company has designed a unique online purchase process, which begins with booking, selection, to financing and closes with delivery. Two leading banks of the country have tied up with the company to offer a complete online financing option to customers as well,” the company said.

The Kia Seltos will be offered in a variety of eight colours and will get five dual tone options.

The Seltos will have two distinct design lines – Tech Line aimed at family-oriented customers and GT Line aimed at enthusiasts who are young at heart, the company said.

Some of the features of Seltos include an 8.0 inch heads-up-display, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen, a hi-tech sound mood lamp, a rear shade curtain, 360 degree surround view monitor, blind spot monitoring, world’s first connected air-purifier, highly advanced proprietary UVO connect system with 37 unique features for a wireless and seamless communication with the car and an 8-Speaker Bose Hi-Fi sound system with sound mood lamp.

Seltos comes with a host of safety features like ESC, VSM, 6 Airbags and the use of AHSS- Advanced high strength steel. It also comes with a three years comprehensive warranty, extendable upto five years.