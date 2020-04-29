Kinetic Green launches fogging and spraying e-vehicles to fight Covid-19 spread

Home-grown electric vehicle maker Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions has introduced a range of vehicles to disinfect indoors and outdoors as part of its support measures in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has launched Kinetic e-fogger (a novel water-based fogging solution) and e-sprayer range for disinfecting outdoor areas such as public places, slums, large industrial campuses, hospitals, factories and residential townships, and a portable UV sanitiser, suitable for disinfecting indoor areas such as hospital rooms and offices.

Using advanced but green technology, the company is propagating cold fogging instead of thermal fogging.

Cold fogging uses water as a carrier instead of diesel used in thermal fogging, but is equally effective as thermal fogging, says a company statement.

Mobile solution

Kinetic Safar, an indigenously designed battery-operated electric three-wheeler is used for the spraying and fogging operation. The mobile disinfecting solution can travel in congested areas or small lanes of slums or congested old city areas, which are difficult to cover in a large vehicle or extremely time-consuming and ineffective on foot, the company said.

The fogging and spraying equipment is mounted on the firm’s electric vehicles rather than on a diesel vehicle, thereby offering a green solution without any noise, vibration and air pollution.

Kinetic e-fogger and e-sprayer vehicles come with an operating cost of 50 paisa/km. Kinetic e-vehicles offer an ideal speed required for fogging with a very low maintenance cost, and the vehicles are well-equipped to have both water-based and diesel-based fogging option, the company claimed.

The third product, a UV sanitiser, has been developed by Kinetic for sanitisation of indoor areas such as rooms of hospitals, ambulance, buses or offices. It uses a ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) disinfection method to kill or inactivate micro-organisms in the vicinity. It has been used primarily in medical sanitation and sterile work facilities. There will be two portable models suitable for different areas of 100 sq ft and 500 sq ft.

“Kinetic Green is extremely happy to contribute to arresting the spread of coronavirus. We would like to immediately offer this solution to the government and municipal corporations,” said Sulajja Firodia, founder and CEO of the company.

The Pune-headquartered company has fully developed the supply chain and completed development as well as testing of its solutions. A few of the e-fogger vehicles are already running in few places such as Panvel in Maharashtra, and Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh. The firm said it is in discussions with multiple urban local bodies.