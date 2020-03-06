Kingfisher Airlines case: HC dismisses United Breweries’ appeal against winding-up order

In yet another setback for liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by United Breweries (Holding) Ltd, the 102-year-old parent company of the UB Group, against the winding-up order passed in February 2018 for its failure to pay admitted liabilities to unsecured and secured creditors, including banks, per the corporate guarantees extended to Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Ravi V Hosmani passed the order while upholding the winding-up order passed by a single-judge Bench.

The winding-up order was passed on the petitions filed by unsecured creditors and suppliers, such as IAE International Aero Engines AG, Rolls-Royce & Partners Finance Ltd, London, and BNP Paribas, France, and secured creditors — a group of banks led by SBI. Per the court’s calculation made in February 2018, the total due was around ₹7,000 crore.

The Division Bench said it did not find any infirmity in the order for the winding up UBHL passed by the single-judge Bench.