KIOCL expects to begin groundwork for ductile iron spun pipe unit by Dec

KIOCL Ltd (formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd) is planning to start the groundwork for DISP (ductile iron spun pipe) plant in Mangaluru by December, according to a top executive of the company.
Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, MV Subba Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIOCL Ltd, said: “If everything goes well, we are going to start the ground work for DISP project before December.”
The proposed project is expected to create a minimum of 500 direct employment in the region, he said.
KIOCL is setting up a DISP plant with a capacity of 2 LTPA (lakh tonnes per annum) under forward integration project. An investment of around ₹836 crore is being expected in this project.
On the potential for such a plant, he said the Central government is going to spend more than ₹11 lakh crore on water supply and sanitation projects in the coming years. The company can help meet the needs of the market for DISP for water supply and sanitation projects, he said.
On the other projects, he said the company is also setting up a coke oven plant with a capacity of 1.2 LTPA and a 10 MW co-generation captive power plant under the backward integration projects, along with the modernisation of blast furnace unit in Mangaluru.
A public hearing on all these projects is being fixed for the second week of October, Rao said.
Stating that KIOCL has planned to commence the mining operation at Devadari range of Sandur taluk in Ballari sector on obtaining the statutory clearances, he said it should set up a 2 million tonnes per annum iron ore beneficiation plant and 2 mtpa iron oxide palletisation plant on execution of mining lease.
He said the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has already completed the public hearing for this project.
