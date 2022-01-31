KIOCL Ltd donates oxygen plant

KIOCL Ltd (A Government of India enterprise) has donated a medical oxygen generation plant to the Zilla Panchayath Hospital at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district under its CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities for 2021-22.

The medical oxygen generation plant, which was set up at an estimated cost of ₹45 lakh, was commissioned on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, T Saminathan, Chairman and Managing Director of KIOCL Ltd, highlighted various CSR activities being undertaken by the company for the past many years in Karnataka, particularly in Dakshina Kannada district and at Kudremukh areas.

He hoped that the oxygen plant in Sullia will definitely meet the urgent needs for Oxygen in the taluk. It should be properly operated and maintained on regular basis, he said.

Inaugurating the oxygen plant in Sullia, S Angara, Karnataka Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport, thanked KIOCL Ltd for installing an oxygen plant at Zilla Panchayath Hospital in Sullia taluk.