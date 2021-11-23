Companies

KIOCL signs pact with Tauman Engineering

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 23, 2021

To set up heat recovery coke oven plant at a contract price of ₹185 crore

KIOCL Ltd has entered into a contract agreement with Tauman Engineering Limited for setting up 1,80,000 TPA heat recovery coke oven plant at a contract price of ₹185 crore. The company has signed a tripartite agreement among Tauman Engineering Limited and CSIR-CIMFR and KIOCL for providing the technology and know-how, according to a stock exchange filing.

KIOCL to expand in non-Chinese markets

Published on November 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like