KIOCL signs pact with Tauman Engineering

KIOCL Ltd has entered into a contract agreement with Tauman Engineering Limited for setting up 1,80,000 TPA heat recovery coke oven plant at a contract price of ₹185 crore. The company has signed a tripartite agreement among Tauman Engineering Limited and CSIR-CIMFR and KIOCL for providing the technology and know-how, according to a stock exchange filing.

