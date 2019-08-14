Companies

Komin Natural Water bags Bronze at International water-tasting competition in China

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on August 14, 2019 Published on August 14, 2019

Komin Natural Mineral Water has bagged the ‘Bronze’ award in the Still Water Category’ at the International water-tasting competition held in Guangzhou, China.

Komin Natural Mineral Water is from the natural aquifer of Komin located in the Sahayadri Range of the Western Ghats.

“This is a matter of pride for us as water from India has got international recognition. The event saw a participation of 2,200 brands across various categories from countries like Russia, Germany, Bulgaria, New Zealand, Argentina, Korea, Italy, Hong Kong, Taiwan etc and the jury were renowned experts in this field,” said Ravindra Sankeshwar, MD of Sankeshwar ventures Pvt Ltd.

