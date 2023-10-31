Kone Elevators India, a fully owned subsidiary of Finland-based Kone Corporation, has set up an elevator R&D facility, which includes a test tower and labs, at its Sriperumbudur manufacturing complex, near Chennai.

The testing tower has the capability to test various speeds including high-speed elevators. The test tower and R&D testing processes and equipment are built for conducting various kinds of quality and reliability tests, according to a statement.

“The test tower and R&D centre are set to meet the existing demand in the elevator and escalator market as well as serve the future needs of our customers, Henrik Ehrnrooth, President and CEO of Kone Corporation said during the launch of the R&D facility.

Expansion

With its rich experience in elevator manufacturing in the last 39 years, Kone in India is now expanding its portfolio by venturing into escalator production. The first escalator pilot batch, produced at this advanced facility, underwent rigorous testing in new state-of-the-art labs.

“We aim to cater to the current and futuristic demands of the elevator industry for India and exports. Our R&D is now empowered with in-house testing capabilities to serve low, mid and high-rise segments for our retail, commercial, healthcare, office, and residential customers,” said Amit Gossain, Managing Director, Kone India.