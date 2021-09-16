Kotak Mahindra acquires vehicle financing portfolio of Volkswagen Finance

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Kotak Mahindra Group has acquired the vehicle financing loan portfolio of Volkswagen Finance, the two said in a statement on Thursday.
Volkswagen Finance Private Ltd (VWFPL) is the Indian captive financing arm of Volkswagen Group.
Kotak Mahindra Prime (Kotak Prime) will acquire the passenger cars and two-wheelers portfolio, and Kotak Mahindra Bank will acquire the commercial vehicles portfolio of Volkswagen Finance.
“With this acquisition, Kotak will gain access to over 30,000 high-quality customers with a total loan outstanding with VWFPL of around ₹1,340 crore,” the statement said, adding that all the acquired loans are classified as ‘Standard Loans’ as per the Reserve Bank of India guidelines.
Kotak has also acquired the non-performing assets portfolio of VWFPL.
D Kannan, Group President – Commercial Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Director of Kotak Mahindra Prime, said, “The strategic intent behind this acquisition is to further strengthen Kotak’s vehicle financing loan portfolio and expand our market share. The long-term growth prospects of the Indian vehicle market are very attractive, and this acquisition reinforces Kotak’s standing as one of the leading vehicle financing players.”
Aashish Deshpande, MD and CEO, Volkswagen Finance, said, “The sale of our retail portfolio aligns to our new strategic focus towards a refined digital strategy through our subsidiary, the digital platform KUWY.”
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...