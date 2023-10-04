BGMI-maker Krafton India has launched Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI). With the call-for-entries beginning today, the program has been launched with the aim of stimulating and actively expanding the gaming ecosystem in India.

KIGI aims to incubate 6-10 teams annually and the program duration will range between six months to one year, providing selected startups with guidance, mentorship and access to Krafton’s resources. The financial support offered through the incubator program will typically range between $50,000-$150,000, depending on the needs of the incubated ventures.

Also Read | BGMI-maker Krafton targets $150 million investment in India

The incubator is actively looking at early-stage startups, even those that are at the conception stage. Student teams and independent developers will also be actively considered for the incubation program.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India, said “At Krafton, we recognise the immense potential that India holds in the global gaming landscape. Krafton India Gaming Incubator is a testament to our commitment to fostering creativity and innovation within the Indian gaming industry. Through the program, we hope to further develop the country’s capabilities in game development. We are excited to nurture the next generation of gaming talent in the country as well as mentor them in line with the government’s ambition of skilling the Indian workforce and increasing employability.”

The selected participants in KIGI will be mentored by renowned gaming industry executives, game builders and industry experts from South Korea as well as from India. They will also receive access to Krafton’s vast internal resources, including data analytics and market research, among others, to further build their respective products.

Also Read | PUBG publisher KRAFTON to invest in Web3, deeptech start-ups

Once the program concludes, participants may also be offered options to have their products published, garner venture capital funding from external investors, as well as receive equity investment from Krafton.

KIGI will focus on ventures that are passionate about game development, eager to scale, open for mentorship and partnership with Krafton, and interested in future funding opportunities and investments. Gambling and real money gaming-focused entities, however, will not be considered for KIGI.