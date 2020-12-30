Companies

Krazybee Services appoints Gopalakrishna as Independent Director

Krazybee Services Private Limited, a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND-SI), has appointed G Gopalakrishna, former Executive Director (ED) of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an Independent Director on its Board.

Gopalakrishna has been a career Central Banker with RBI for over 33 years in various capacities and retired as Executive Director (ED) in 2014. During his stint as ED RBI, he was overseeing the Department of Banking Supervision, Dept of Non-Banking Supervision and Foreign Exchange Department, among others.

He was later appointed as Director, Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (CAFRAL) promoted by RBI (2014-17). Presently, he is also on boards of a few other financial institutions and companies.

The other members on NBFC Board include Adesh Kumar Gupta (Non-executive), Abhishek Singhvi (Non-executive), and Madhusudan E (Executive).

