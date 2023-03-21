KSB Ltd, a leading supplier of pumps, valves, and systems, announced the acquisition of technology from Bharat Pumps and Compressors, Prayagraj.

With this acquisition, KSB becomes the sole and exclusive owner and shall have rights to the technology of the products manufactured by BP&CL.

BP&CL is a major manufacturer of reciprocating pumps, centrifugal pumps, reciprocating compressors, and high-pressure seamless gas cylinders, among other products. KSB SupremeServ, a dedicated segment of KSB for aftermarket services, will handle this newly acquired venture to undertake spare parts business and service over 5,000 BP&CL products installed in various industries and locations across India.

Growing business

Farrokh Bhathena, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, KSB, said the acquisition will help grow the pump business.

It is a step to further strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative while continuing to serve industries of national importance such as oil and gas exploration, refineries, nuclear power plants and other projects, he said.

With this acquisition, KSB would leverage its existing strengths and market potential to expand its product line in both the new pump and aftermarket markets by utilising BP&CL’s technology, said the company.