Kumar Venkatasubramanian has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of P&G India, effective from May 1, 2024.

Kumar is an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta and started his journey with P&G in the sales team in India, straight from campus in 2000. He has almost 24 years of experience, majority of it in India and across different roles in the sales function. He is currently leading the P&G business in Australia and New Zealand as CEO where he has been responsible for steering the team to deliver record metrics, driven by category growth and strong retailer partnerships, per the company.

Prior to the current role, Kumar was leading the sales team in P&G India until 2020.

The current CEO, LV Vaidyanathan, will leave the company to pursue other interests after 28 years of service to P&G.

Stanislav Vecera, P&G President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa said, “Kumar is no stranger to the India organisation, having spent many years building and executing our business strategies here. The India business and people will immensely benefit from his leadership and vision, and collectively I am certain they will take the India business to new heights while maintaining a balanced growth outlook.”

On his new role, Venkatasubramanian said, “The India organisation is on a momentum, delivering consistent results and a balanced top and bottom-line growth. It will be important for us to remain focused on our integrated growth strategy, as I believe it is the right strategy for us to deliver sustained outcomes. We will focus on a portfolio of daily use products where performance drives brand choice and raise the bar on all aspects of our superiority strategy– product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value. “

