Lam Research to donate ₹7.5 crore for Covid-19 relief

Lam Research, a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to semiconductor industry, said on Monday it will donate $1 million (₹7.5 crore) to India’s Covid-19 relief and recovery efforts.
The funds will be used to support local efforts in Bengaluru and Direct Relief organisation’s efforts to provide oxygen concentrators and other critical medical supplies to healthcare providers across India.
“It is heartrending to see the suffering of so many communities in the country,” said Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate V-P and GM at Lam Research India.
“Here at Lam, we are committed to standing strong with the nation during these very difficult times. Given the massive scale and rapid pace of this health crisis, together with the global leadership team at Lam, we decided to accelerate and strengthen our funding to support those most affected,” he added.
Additionally, the company has established a two-for-one matching gift campaign for monetary donations made by its global employees for Covid-19 relief programmes in India.
Throughout 2020, the Corporate Social Responsibility team at Lam Research India has invested in education and Covid-19 relief, including designing and funding Suraksha kiosks and donated personal protective equipment kits to government-run hospitals.
