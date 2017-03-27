L&T construction arm wins order worth Rs 705 cr

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm has bagged an order worth Rs 705 crore.

“The water and effluent treatment business of the construction arm of L&T has won an order worth Rs 705 crore,” the engineering major said in a BSE filing today.

The project, awarded by Tanzaia’s Minstry of Water and Irrigation, will be executed by L&T through a joint venture with Shriram EPC.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.28 per cent lower at Rs 1,547 on the BSE.