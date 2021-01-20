Laurus Labs completes acquisition of 72.55% stake in Richcore Lifesciences

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Laurus Labs Ltd has completed the acquisition of 72.55 per cent stake in Richcore Lifesciences Private Ltd.
In November last year, Hyderabad based Laurus inked a definitive agreements with the sellers, i.e. Eight Roads Ventures and VenturEast Proactive Fund and VenturEast Life Fund III etc., to acquire 72.55 pc stake in Bengaluru based Richcore Lifesciences for ₹247 crore.
``We wish to update that the Company on January 20, 2021 has completed the transaction as per the definitive agreements,'' Laurus Labs informed the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
With the closure of the transaction, Richcore Lifesciences has become a subsidiary of Laurus.
This acquisition will also help Laurus become a leader in biocatalysis, as Richcore brings significant expertise in enzyme development for pharmaceutical and other industrial applications, the company said earlier.
Richcore, a fast-growing biotech company based in Bengaluru with its advanced R&D and manufacturing facilities, develops and manufactures biotech products critical for manufacturing biological drugs.
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1500148015101525 As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, after witnessing a fresh breakout, on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...