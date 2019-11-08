Laurus Labs gets two observations from USFDA for its Unit 2

Laurus Labs Ltd has completed the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection of its Unit – 2 (FDF&API integrated facility), located at APSEZ, Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh with two observations.

“The observations are in procedural in nature,’’ the Hyderabad-based Laurus said in a release.

This was a product pre-approval audit by USFDA, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection. The inspection was carried out from November 4-8, the company said.

Laurus Labs scrip lost 0.78 per cent to end at ₹366.90 on the BSE on Friday.