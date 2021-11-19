Laurus Labs inks pact with ImmunoACT to acquire 26% stake for ₹46 cr

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Laurus Labs has signed an investment agreement with Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy Private Limited (ImmunoACT), an advanced cell and gene therapy company, to acquire a 26.62 per cent stake (fully diluted basis) for ₹46 crore, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions.
Additionally, senior management of Laurus Labs would also invest in ImmunoACT for a 5.64 per cent stake for approximately ₹9.75 crore at same price and terms, according to a stock exchange filing..
ImmunoACT was founded in 2018 under the aegis of IIT Bombay incubator, Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship(SINE) by Dr. Rahul Purwar. ImmunoACT hasstrong global partnerships including Dr.Carl June, pioneer of CAR-T therapy as member of scientific advisory board. ImmunoACT has portfolio of CAR-T therapy assets under various development stages for the treatment of multiple auto immune diseases and oncology indications. The current promoters of ImmunoACT will continue to lead the management and operations of ImmunoACT.
Laurus labs investment in ImmunoACT is part of the larger strategy to strengthen biologics business of Laurus Labs and this provides access and entry into an emerging field of research, the company said.
CEO of Laurus Labs Dr. Satyanarayana Chava said, “we are very excited to partner with ImmunoACT to bring novel CAR-T therapy to patients in India and other markets at an affordable pricing. This partnership will help us in bringing innovative cell and gene therapy products to patients in India and other markets. ImmunoACT has great leadership team with proven expertise in CAR-T technology and we are confident that these products will benefit patients with better outcomes”.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...