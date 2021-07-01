Companies

Lee Health launches natural supplement for Osteoarthritis

V Rishi Kumar Hyderabad | Updated on July 01, 2021

The brand name of the supplement is called Smoothwalk

Lee Health Domain, a Hyderabad-based company, has developed a novel combination of natural bionutraceutical with potent phytonutrients to act as a preventive treatment in Osteoarthitis.

The product has been introduced under the brand name Smoothwalk in a tablet form. The tablets contains collagen type II, natural egg shell membrane, boswellia and curcumin with Vitamin D3 which mainly acts on joint and connective tissue disorders to increase cartilage in joints and thereby reduces inflammation and stiffness.

“We have observed that administration of Smoothwalk tablets in arthritis patients for 2 to 3 tablets a day provides relief within 3 weeks from the pains. This improves lubrication, mobility and flexibility in joints. Which may help avoid surgeries if it is used for 3 to 4 months,” according to Leela Rani, Director, Lee Health.

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the second most common type of arthritis in both developed and developing countries.

