Lee Pharma, IICT enter into pact to produce 2-DG

Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, a constituent laboratory of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-IICT), and Lee Pharma, a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, have entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement for the synthesis of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG), said an official statement on Wednesday.

Recently, 2-DG developed by DRDO and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, received approval for use in Covid-19 patients. It has been found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has launched the drug in the form of sachets.

DCGI approval

Lee Pharma said they will file the application for getting the approval from Drugs Controller General of India. It plans to manufacture and commercialise the 2-DG sachets from its formulation facility located at SEZ, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, which has the accreditations from global regulatory agencies.

Srivari Chandrashekar, CSIR-IICT Director, said: “There is role of CSIR in development of 2-DG, as CSIR-CCMB tested the drug on SARS-CoV-2 viral cultures. CSIR has been engaged in development of drugs for treatment of Covid-19, and has undertaken many clinical trials for repurposed drugs. Additionally, this agreement with Lee Pharma Ltd is towards increasing affordable therapeutic options for treatment of Covid-19.”

“This collaboration with CSIR-IICT for 2-DG, API is part of our broader strategy for enhancing Covid-19 treatment options,” said Raghumitra Alla, Director, Lee Pharma.