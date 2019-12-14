Lenders recover Rs 38,896 crore from Essar Steel sale to ArcelorMittal

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
State Bank of India (SBI) has said its efforts on the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) front yielded spectacular results with recovery of Rs. 38,896 crore from Essar Steel for lenders.
ArcelorMittal bought Essar Steel under CIRP.Since the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code came into effect in December 2016, this is the biggest recovery under CIRP so far.
While the recovery is good news for banks in the third quarter, they may utilise the proceeds to make provisioning towards their exposure to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and IL&FS, and mark-to-market provisioning towards investment depreciation.
With annual achievable production capacity of approximately 118 million tonnes of crude steel, and some 209,000 employees across 60 countries, ArcelorMittal is the world’s leading steel and mining company. Essar Steel is a fully integrated flat carbon steel manufacturer – from iron ore to ready-to-market products – with a current capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum
SBI, which was the leader of the consortium of lenders to Essar Steel, in a tweet said it also made recovery in 5.26 lakh accounts through one time settlement since August 23, 2019.
The tweet, which tagged the twitter handles of Prime Minister's Office and Finance Ministry, said the recovery bears testimony to the Bank's commitment for growth through profitability.
Overall, 65 financial creditor claims totalled approximately Rs 55,440 crore; 1,936 operational creditors claims totaling approximately Rs 27,081 crore, claims from employees/workmen totaling approximately Rs 20 crore and 1 claim from other creditors of approximately Rs 24 crore were received as of 24 October 2018 electronically and/or physically.
The amount admitted in the case of financial creditors was Rs 49,473 crore; operational creditors (Rs 5,074 crore); employees/ workmen (Rs 18 crore); and other creditors (nil).
Among the financial creditors, SBI had the highest amount admitted at Rs 13,226 crore. The admitted amount of other large creditors include: Canara Bank (Rs 3,798 crore), Standard Chartered Bank (Rs 3,557 crore), Punjab National Bank (Rs 2,936 crore), Deutsche Bank (Rs 2,830 crore), IDBI Bank (Rs 2,482 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 2,294 crore), Union Bank of India (Rs 2,123 crore), Bank of India (Rs 1,985 crore), EARC TRUST - SC 217 (Rs 1,698 crore) and Corporation Bank (Rs 1,567 crore).
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...