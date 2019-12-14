Lenders recover Rs 38,896 crore from Essar Steel sale to ArcelorMittal

State Bank of India (SBI) has said its efforts on the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) front yielded spectacular results with recovery of Rs. 38,896 crore from Essar Steel for lenders.

ArcelorMittal bought Essar Steel under CIRP.Since the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code came into effect in December 2016, this is the biggest recovery under CIRP so far.

While the recovery is good news for banks in the third quarter, they may utilise the proceeds to make provisioning towards their exposure to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and IL&FS, and mark-to-market provisioning towards investment depreciation.

With annual achievable production capacity of approximately 118 million tonnes of crude steel, and some 209,000 employees across 60 countries, ArcelorMittal is the world’s leading steel and mining company. Essar Steel is a fully integrated flat carbon steel manufacturer – from iron ore to ready-to-market products – with a current capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum

SBI, which was the leader of the consortium of lenders to Essar Steel, in a tweet said it also made recovery in 5.26 lakh accounts through one time settlement since August 23, 2019.

The tweet, which tagged the twitter handles of Prime Minister's Office and Finance Ministry, said the recovery bears testimony to the Bank's commitment for growth through profitability.

Overall dues

Overall, 65 financial creditor claims totalled approximately Rs 55,440 crore; 1,936 operational creditors claims totaling approximately Rs 27,081 crore, claims from employees/workmen totaling approximately Rs 20 crore and 1 claim from other creditors of approximately Rs 24 crore were received as of 24 October 2018 electronically and/or physically.

The amount admitted in the case of financial creditors was Rs 49,473 crore; operational creditors (Rs 5,074 crore); employees/ workmen (Rs 18 crore); and other creditors (nil).

Among the financial creditors, SBI had the highest amount admitted at Rs 13,226 crore. The admitted amount of other large creditors include: Canara Bank (Rs 3,798 crore), Standard Chartered Bank (Rs 3,557 crore), Punjab National Bank (Rs 2,936 crore), Deutsche Bank (Rs 2,830 crore), IDBI Bank (Rs 2,482 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 2,294 crore), Union Bank of India (Rs 2,123 crore), Bank of India (Rs 1,985 crore), EARC TRUST - SC 217 (Rs 1,698 crore) and Corporation Bank (Rs 1,567 crore).