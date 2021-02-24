Levi’s ropes in Deepika Padukone as its global brand ambassador

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Denim brand Levi’s on Wednesday said it has roped in actor Deepika Padukone as its global brand ambassador.
The company said this was in line with its strategy that aims to attract the new generation of women consumers with a new “fashion-forward” offering in line with the brand’s DNA and comfort.
“Levi’s is proud to announce a strategic partnership with internationally acclaimed actor and global fashion and youth icon, Deepika Padukone. Padukone will be seen spearheading the new campaign focused on an all new range of fashion fits from Levi’s,” the company said in a statement.
Also read: ‘CCI looking into traders’ plaints against e-commerce firms, banks’
Sanjeev Mohanty, Managing Director- South Asia & MENA - Levi’s commented: “We are absolutely thrilled, Deepika’s personality shines through a balance of being bold, authentic, true and uncompromising that perfectly fits with our brand values. She is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth and women globally. With her on-board, we are confident of strengthening the brand further especially when we are strongly focusing on leading the women’s category.”
According to Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation report, Padukone’s brand value was pegged at about $ 50.4 million and she was ranked among the top five most valued celebrities in the country in 2020.
